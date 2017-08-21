Liverpool injury news: Top journalist retracts claim, no December layoff for key man

We all make mistakes and we just have to own up to them at times. Fair play to The Times’ Paul Joyce who has revealed he got it wrong on Liverpool’s Adam Lallana.

The 29-year-old is currently sidelined with a thigh injury which was expected to keep him out for a couple of months, but reports surfaced over the weekend that he could be looking at a longer layoff.

Joyce has now confirmed that his claim was wrong, and having spoken to Liverpool, they’ve confirmed with him that they still expect Lallana to return by November, as seen in the tweet below.

I was wrong in an article saying Adam Lallana may only be back fit in December. Liverpool still expect November. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 20, 2017

That’s still a damaging blow for Jurgen Klopp, who is also without Philippe Coutinho due to injury, as the German tactician will undoubtedly want a fully-fit squad at his disposal as soon as possible with a packed fixture list ahead.

It hasn’t affected him too badly so far this season though, with a win over Crystal Palace at the weekend putting their disappointment against Watford behind them, while they are on course to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Having Lallana back will be a huge boost though, as the England international has undoubtedly improved significantly and established himself as a key figure at Liverpool under Klopp.