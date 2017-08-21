Liverpool star being priced-out of move to Premier League side, club boss insists player’s £30M valuation is ‘too expensive’

Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer has claimed that Liverpool valuation of their defender Mamadou Sakho is “much too expensive”, with the Eagles still remaining keen on securing a deal for the France international, according to the Guardian.

Liverpool have set an asking price of £30M on the head of Sakho, who has been frozen out of the Reds squad by manager Jurgen Klopp as reported by the Guardian, with the Merseyside club willing to accept a deal that includes add-ons in to bring in the £30M they want for Sakho before the window closes.

Sakho, 27, spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park, where he helped the south London side avoid relegation under former manager Sam Allardyce. It is reported by the Guardian that the player would prefer moving back to the Eagles this summer over a move to fellow Premier League side West Brom, who are also interested in signing the defender.

West Ham have also been linked with Sakho, with talks set to resume between Palace and Liverpool at some time within the next few days, as the two clubs look to agree a deal for the player before the transfer window shuts in 11 days time, write the Guardian.

Should Sakho end up securing a move to Selhurst Park, it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds go for a replacement for the France international, as Klopp’s side look to mount a serious title challenge this season.