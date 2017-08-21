Loan offer for Man United star set to come in from La Liga side, player left to decide whether to leave or stay

Valencia are interested in securing a loan deal for Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira, with the Red Devils set to let the player decide over whether to leave the club on loan or not, according to the Daily Mail.

United manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear to the midfielder that he would him to remain with his side’s first-team squad this season, as reported by the Daily Mail, however the 21-year-old has accepted the fact that his first-team appearances in the league will be limited this season, with the player’s development rely on whether United progress in the cup competitions.

Spanish side Valencia are keen on bringing Periera to the club report the Daily Mail, with the player having already gained experience in La Liga last season, having spent last year on loan at relegated Granada.

Periera, who impressed United boss Mourinho with his performances during pre-season, was handed the number 15 shirt by the club this season, with the Red Devils manager eager for the player to stay at the club this season in order to learn under him, write the Daily Mail.

Should Periera seal a loan move away from the club, it’ll be worthwhile keeping an eye on how the midfielder develops during his time away from the Premier League side.