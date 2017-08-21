Man Utd injury news: Key duo to play for U23s, returns imminent

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is closing in on a double injury boost with both Ashley Young and Luke Shaw stepping up their recovery from issues.

Shaw hasn’t played since April after sustaining ligament damage, while Young suffered a groin problem in the Europa League semi-final encounter with Celta Vigo last season.

In turn, Mourinho hasn’t been able to select them so far this year, and with a packed fixture list coming up, he’ll be relieved to be getting closer to a fully-fit squad.

As noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in the tweet below, the pair will feature against Swansea City for the U23s side on Monday as they look to gain some match fitness and sharpness, and that would suggest that barring any setbacks, that they could be available for the senior side in the coming weeks.

Luke Shaw and Ashley Young will make their long awaited return from injury tonight for the under-23s against Swansea. #MUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) August 21, 2017

Shaw has been dogged by injuries since his move to Old Trafford, and so from his perspective he’ll be desperate to now avoid any more problems and get a good run of games under his belt.

As for Young, although he isn’t a regular in the line-up for Mourinho, the former Watford and Aston Villa ace does offer solid depth and may well be needed between now and the end of the year.