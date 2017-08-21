Real Madrid hardman bemoans Spanish refereeing after 23rd red card of career

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has called for improved refereeing after receiving his 23rd red card last night.

Ramos was dismissed in the final minutes of Real Madrid’s 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna, after elbowing Borja Valle.

The Spain international has now called for Spanish referees to take note of their English counterparts.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Ramos said, “In some areas we need to look more at English football and let the players play on more, I like their system better. In Europe referees are more tolerant.”

Ramos, known as one of La Liga’s more controversial characters, continued, “I don’t agree with the (second) yellow card, it was harsh, but I respect the opinion of the referee. I have no intention of hurting him, I just supported myself, but you learn from everything.”

The Real Madrid hardman also complained at his treatment for the first yellow card he was shown. “We didn’t kick the ball out because they didn’t do it (earlier in the game),” Ramos said.

“They ran after me, Schar headbutted me and all I did was push him out the way without trying to hurt him.”

Ramos is now, by some distance, Real Madrid’s most sent off player. Former Madrid captain Fernando Hierro was shown 12 red cards in his time at the Bernabeu.

Whilst at Real Madrid, Ramos has seen 18 dismissals in La Liga, 3 in the Champions League and 2 in the King’s Cup. He has yet to see red in his 143 appearances for Spain, however.