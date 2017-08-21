(Watch) Outstanding Real Madrid goal makes history as every player touches ball in astonishing 44-pass move

Real Madrid completed their 3-0 away victory against Deportivo last night in superb style with 44 passes in the build up to their second goal, finished off by Brazilian Casemiro.

Welshman Gareth Bale scored the opener for Madrid in a comfortable win, however, it was the second goal from Casemiro that stole the headlines as the Spanish champions ran riot.

44 – There were 44 passes in the build-up for Casemiro’s goal, the most before a goal in La Liga since at least 2006/07. Tiki-taka. pic.twitter.com/QgTTjfEieZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 20, 2017

The move started when goalkeeper Keylor Navas was played the ball from German midfielder Toni Kroos on the 25th minute. The Riazor stadium watched on as Madrid proceeded to play a perfectly executed game of keep-ball. Zinedine Zidane’s side went on to gradually move the ball further up the pitch while allowing every Madrid player to have a touch.

While Deportivo could only watch on, Madrid eventually found Casemiro alone in the opposition’s box for an easy tap-in.

Last night’s victory gave Real the perfect start to the defence of their title. Their brilliant second goal which featured the most passes leading up to a goal in the last decade of La Liga history (as per the MailOnline) can be watched in all its glory below.