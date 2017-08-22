Arsenal could accept £70m bid, double blow as Euro giants want starlet

Despite Arsene Wenger’s protestations all summer long against Alexis Sanchez leaving Arsenal, it’s reported the Chilean ace could still be on his way out.

The 28-year-old has under 12 months remaining on his current contract with the Gunners, and that in turn has led to endless speculation over his future at the Emirates.

The Mirror now report that despite the fact that Arsenal are still desperate to hold on to Sanchez, they could be convinced to sell him for £70m, and therefore avoid losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

It’s added that City are yet to make a formal bid for the talismanic forward, and it’s Wenger who is digging his heels in and ensuring that he has the full support of the club’s hierarchy to avoid selling Sanchez which would risk a fierce backlash from supporters.

Further, the veteran tactician is taking the same stance on Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and it would appear as though his stubbornness will win the battle provided that the big-money offer doesn’t come in from their rivals before the deadline.

Many will argue that it’s the right thing to do as ultimately Arsenal’s can’t afford to lose this calibre of players, especially not to their rivals. However, is is worth losing them all for nothing next summer if they can’t be persuaded to sign new contracts?

It’s a fine balance but for now it looks as though none of them will be leaving north London, unless Pep Guardiola can convince City to launch a stunning £70m raid for Sanchez.

Meanwhile, The Sun claim that Arsenal could also lose one of their most prized starlets in Marcus McGuane who is being lined up by Juventus.

The England U18 captain is set to be offered a new deal by the Gunners, but Juve, Man Utd and Man City are all said to be trying to convince him to leave.

Given that the versatile youngster has been with Arsenal for 12 years and has continued to progress through the youth levels, he seems to have the confidence of the club who offered him his first professional contract last year.

However, with just one year remaining on that contract, it could lead to Juve swooping and landing him for a compensation fee.