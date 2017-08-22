Liverpool and Arsenal set to go head-to-head for £32m Premier League winner as Italian outfit’s third bid fails

Following a £32m rejected bid from Roma for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old with both teams poised to make a move should key personnel leave their respective clubs.

The Daily Star claim the Algerian is keen on a move elsewhere, although Leicester aren’t reading from the same hymn sheet at the moment despite the player giving in a transfer request earlier this year. Roma’s offer is the third time a bid for Mahrez from the Serie A outfit has been declined and may mark the end of their pursuit.

Despite all the surrounding events, Leicester assistant manager Michael Appleton stated:

“He’s come in and he’s got on with it. The players have already mentioned he’s worked hard in training.”

“From my point of view, I think he’s been first class,” he added.

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from football pundit Richard Keys on Tuesday claiming the Chile international will Manchester City, according to The Daily Star. If this move materialises, boss Arsene Wenger is expected to come in with a bid for Mahrez.

The Metro say Liverpool have recently learned Barcelona are ending their interest in Philippe Coutinho but are not safe and dry yet with a transfer request from the Brazilian still lingering in the background. Should he be let go, Mahrez will be Klopp’s prime replacement target.

Leicester won the 2015/16 Premier League with Leicester, picking up the Player’s Player of the Year after bagging 16 goals and claiming 11 assists along the way.