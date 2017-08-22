Liverpool hold tense clear-the-air talks with £113-rated ace, blames others for saga

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set to hold clear-the-air talks with Liverpool as it looks as though his transfer saga has come to an end.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona for months but Liverpool have maintained throughout that they would not sell him, with Sky Sports reporting that a final bid of £113m was submitted by the Catalan giants last week.

Despite handing in a transfer request, Coutinho hasn’t got the move that he seemingly desires with just over a week to go until the deadline passes, and so he now looks set to remain at Anfield for another year at least.

However, interestingly as reported by The Independent, not only are Coutinho and his representatives ready to admit defeat in their bid to push through a move to Barcelona, but they’re pointing the finger of blame at the Spanish giants.

Not only do they blame them for involving family members to try and convince him to move, but the report notes that they will claim that the idea to email in a transfer request to Liverpool was Barca’s idea.

It remains to be seen what comes of this whole new situation, but ultimately Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have got what they wanted from the beginning in that Coutinho is staying.

Now, the only question mark is if the Brazilian playmaker is ready to put everything in the past, return from injury and play to the best of his ability. If so, then the Barca farce could be quickly forgotten, and he’ll remain an integral figure in this Liverpool team.