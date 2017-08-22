Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle it out for £22m in-demand defender, player also top of Juventus wish list

Manchester United and Tottenham have both penned their interest in Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay with scouts from both clubs in attendance during the club’s 1-0 win over Las Palmas last weekend.

Super Deporte claim both clubs also have deal with the company of Benfica and Juventus, who have the Argentinian as their number one target.

The 30-year-old arrived in Spain from Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg last year for €24m (£22m). He was on the verge of returning to Russia and signing for Spartak Moscow, but pulled out because his wife did not want to go back there.

Super Deporte go on to state United sent Carlos Ruiz, their chief Spanish scout, and top club scout Javier Ribalta, who travelled all the way from Manchester, to the game.

The Red Devil’s look more likely to grab the signature of Garay with Tottenham already signing defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax before recently agreeing personal terms with PSG full-back Serge Aurier, despite reports United had also previously met the players demands.

The centre-back would undoubtedly add quality to either defence but with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld being the first names on Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino’s team sheet, United looks more appetising from the player’s perspective.

With age not on his side, Valencia may well have to let Garay go for less than the £22m they spent on him, although who dares guess what may happen in the modern game’s current climate.