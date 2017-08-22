Steven Gerrard: Liverpool must sign this player, urges club to do everything in their power to get him

Club legend Steven Gerrard has urged Liverpool to do everything they can to bring much-wanted Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk to Anfield.

The Express reported that the former captain, speaking on BT Sport, said that the Dutchman is a necessity for Jurgen Klopp’s men, adding:

“For me if you want to compete in the league and in the Champions League (he is needed).”

Van Dijk has been training with the Saints under-23’s since handing in a transfer request earlier this month and has subsequently missed Southampton’s opening two Premier League games.

Gerrard continued: “It’s been well documented that we need two or three signings in.”

Liverpool have bought in Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson so far this transfer window.

Southampton complained to the FA last month about an illegal approach by the Red’s to Van Dijk, before an official apology from Liverpool was pledged, according to the Liverpool Echo. The relationship between the two clubs has been bitter ever since.

The Merseyside club have recruited numerous players from Southampton’s ranks over the years including current first-teamers Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren.

The Holland international has made 55 league appearances for Mauricio Pellegrino’s side, scoring four times since his arrival from Celtic in 2015 but hasn’t played since January after picking up an ankle injury.

Time will tell if this added pressure from Liverpool’s 21st century hero will influence the next move the club will take, but either way it is hard to disagree with Gerrard’s comments.