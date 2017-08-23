22-goal Chelsea star attracting interest from Marseille, French club set to make move for forward should Atletico Madrid move fall through

Marseille are said to be interest in making a move for AWOL Chelsea star Diego Costa should the Spaniard’s report move to Atletico Madrid fall through, as reported by the Telegraph.

As per the Telegraph, Spanish side Atletico remain in negotiations for a deal for Costa, who managed 22 goals in 42 games in all competitions for Chelsea last season, however the former La Liga champions are yet to reach agreement with the Blues for the 28-year-old.

Atletico are not able to make any signings this summer due to their transfer embargo, and should they sign Costa, the Spanish international will not be able to make his debut for the club until January, which is their embargo is lifted, according to the Telegraph.

Costa admitted that he was getting impatient with Chelsea and Atletico’s failure to agree a deal for him, with the player also admitting that he may have to look at other options should the current situation between the two remain the same, write the Telegraph.

Diego Simeone’s side are still hopeful of completing a deal for Costa report the Telegraph, however Marseille have also made it clear that they would be interested in a deal for the Blues forward.

Should Costa still be at Chelsea beyond August 31st, it’ll be interesting to see if the player would be willing to return to the club and fight for his place in Antonio Conte’s starting line-up.