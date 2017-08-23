24-year-old Man United target tells club he wants to leave, player told he’s not in manager’s plans

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has told the club that the wants the leave this summer, with Manchester United ready to pounce should the player be made available for transfer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Despite there being no concrete evidence that United are interest in Gomes, the Red Devils have still been linked with making a move for the midfielder multiple times by online sources, as per Manchester Evening News.

It is reported that Gomes wants to leave the Nou Camp sooner rather than later, with the Portugal star reportedly expressing his unhappiness at the club being constantly linked with a move for Nice midfielder Jean Seri, report Manchester Evening News.

Gomes joined the Spanish giants 12 months ago from fellow La Liga side Valencia, however since the move Gomes has struggled to hold down a first team place with the Blaugrana, with Gomes being told by new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde that he does not feature in his plans for this season, write Manchester Evening News.

Should United end up making a move for Gomes, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of transfer fee the English side are forced to pay for the midfielder’s services.