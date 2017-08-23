£30m Tottenham duo set to leave for rival PL club

Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen are set to leave the club and join Premier League outfit West Brom in a combined deal of £30m.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that Albion boss Tony Pulis plans to seal £15m deals for both players. The pair have been given at rough time at Spurs, rarely featuring in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and so are having to seek first team football elsewhere.

Stoke City are also keeping an eye on Janssen as they look to bolster their attacking prowess before the month is over.

Austrian-born Wimmer arrived at White Hart Lane in May 2015 on a five year deal for an undisclosed fee but has only made 15 Premier League appearances for the London outfit.

Janssen arrived from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for £17m, per BBC Sport, in July of last year on a four year deal but only netted twice in 28 league appearances. The striker caused a bit of a stir after he was pictured searching through Chelsea shirts last week ahead of the club’s 2-1 loss in Tottenham’s first home game at Wembley.

Tottenham fans won’t be too disappointed if both end up leaving the club, especially for such a substantial amount for two players who have yet to make a significant impact in the Premier League thus far.