Barcelona’s new bid for star set to be £19M short, club seeking £138M for highly-rated wonder-kid

Barcelona are set to up their bid for highly-rated wonder-kid Ousmane Dembele, with the Spanish side set to offer £119M for the winger, however the player’s club Borussia Dortmund are holding out for £138M for the France international, according to AS.

As reported by AS, Dortmund are keen to keep ahold of Dembele beyond this summer, with the former Bundesliga champions unwilling to listen to offers that are below their asking price of £138M.

Dortmund have reported set a time limit on negotiations for youngster Dembele write AS, with the Frenchman set to stay with the German side should no deal be agreed with Barca by the end of the week.

Dembele enjoyed a successful season with Dortmund last season, as the 20-year-old winger managed to contribute six goals and 13 assists in 32 league appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Dembele has been suspended indefinitely by the German side, after the player failed to turn up to training before his side DFB-Pokal match against Rielasingen-Arlen last week, as per the Telegraph.

Should Barcelona manage to agree a deal to bring Dembele to the Camp Nou, it’ll be worthwhile seeing how the player develops during his time in Spain, as the La Liga side look to have finally found their replacement for PSG star Neymar.