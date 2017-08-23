Chelsea and Liverpool target unlikely to sign new deal, further talks with club set to take place this week

Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unlikely to sign a new with the Gunners this summer, with both Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly interested in securing the player’s signature, according to the Telegraph.

As reported by the Telegraph, Arsenal have already offered Oxlade-Chamberlain a deal in excess of £100,000-a-week, however with the reported interest from the north London side’s Premier League rivals, the 24-year-old does not feel pressure to make a decision on his future immediately.

Despite Oxlade-Chamberlain make an increased number of appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side in recent months, opportunities in his preferred position of central midfielder have been very limited, with Liverpool and Chelsea both yet to launch serious bids to try and sign the England international, report the Telegraph.

Should Gunners boss Wenger decide not to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, the player will still be in a position of power next summer when his current deal with the club expires, write the Telegraph.

Should Oxlade-Chamberlain decide not to sign a new deal with Arsenal this season and end up leaving the club next summer, it’ll be interesting to see whether the highly-rated England international chooses Liverpool or Chelsea as his next club.