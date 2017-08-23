Chelsea and Man United £50m target set to hold talks with club after outburst, outfit consider selling him

Defender Danny Rose is set to meet with senior Tottenham officials on Wednesday to discuss his future after the full-back publicly criticised the club’s wage structure and transfer policy.

The Independent reported the player’s future at the club has been cast into uncertainty following the outburst with Manchester United and Chelsea both penning their interest in the England international.

They report there has been no formal approach by any club to buy Rose yet, although Tottenham themselves may wish to offload him anyway, despite an apology and receiving a fine, per The Independent.

The paper says Spurs may let him leave the club to the sound of £50m or more, basing the value on Kyle Walker’s transfer for Manchester City earlier in the window. They claim the 27-year-old is open to a move elsewhere.

Rose has not featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since suffering a knee ligament injury in January and has had to have surgery since to aid his recovery.

It may seem harsh to take such drastic actions against a player who has already been punished for his actions but Rose should know the level of professionalism his manager expects at his club by now.