Chelsea face late competition from Monaco for £91m forward

Chelsea are set to face competition from Monaco as they look to sign Andrea Belotti.

The Premier League champions have been linked with the Torino forward, and are believed to have had three offers rejected.

According to the Daily Express, Monaco have now entered the race to sign the Italian international, who has a £91m release clause.

Monaco are bracing themselves for a fresh PSG approach for teenage wonderkid Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Monaco since winning the league, and was last week sent home from training after a row with Andrea Raggi.

Chelsea and Monaco will have to offer the player’s release clause if they are to convince Torino to sell their star player.

“Will he remain at Torino next season? I honestly don’t know,” Torino president Urbano Cairo previously said.

“When his agent asked me for an increase in salary after last season’s excellent campaign I said, ‘Fine I’ll improve the contract, but at this point let’s add a release clause worth €100m only for abroad.”

“We found a happy medium – I extended the contract, but if the player did such extraordinary things as to tempt a foreign club to come in with an offer of €100m, I’d allow him to leave.”

Chelsea will have taken note of Belotti’s 28 league goals last season, and he has started this season in fine form with two goals in two games.