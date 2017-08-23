Chelsea line up unemployed German as shock Conte replacement

Chelsea are lining up Thomas Tuchel as a shock replacement to Antonio Conte.

According to reports in Bild, the Premier League champions will turn to the former Borussia Dortmund manager should the club dispose of Conte.

Conte’s future at Chelsea as been the subject of intense speculation all summer, despite agreeing improved terms on his contract.

Chelsea’s opening day 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge has set alarm bells ringing at Stamford Bridge.

Conte has removed any immediate pressure with the 2-1 win over Tottenham at the weekend – yet according to reports in the Daily Express, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has decided Tuchel is the man to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Conte has refused to commit his long term future to Chelsea, and did not extend the terms of his contract in July.

“For every coach it’s important to give continuity to the club because when you arrive you don’t know what you’ll find,” Conte said last week.

“And when you understand your basis you have to try to work step-by-step, year-by-year to improve this basis, to make this basis more solid and to build a good structure.”

“To fight to win the title, to try to win. Last season we did a fantastic season because there wasn’t this foundation or basis.”

“Last season we started to build this foundation and we won so it means we built something. But now it’s not enough, so we have to improve, to extend this basis, work together with new players.”

Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, shortly after leading the club to the German Cup.