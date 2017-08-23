European giants enter the race to sign €100m 26-goal Chelsea target after pursuit of teenager ends

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making an offer for Chelsea target Andrea Belotti after giving up on trying to sign PSG-bound Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to Don Balon, Torino are insistent that the 26-goal striker is not leaving the club, despite attracting interest from all of Europe’s top clubs.

Thehardtackle.com say Zinedine Zidane is prioritising bringing in a striker following the departure of Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Morata leaving Karim Benzema as the only recognised centre-foward at the club.

Torino chairman Urbano Cairo remains stubborn on letting his side’s star man go, although may be persuaded to re-think if a potential buyer tables €100m for the Italian.

Earlier on Wednesday, Monaco also declared their interest for the Italy international.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is said to be an admirer of Belotti, as he continues to look to strengthen the Blues’ striker department, with AWOL forward Diego Costa unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge any time soon.

The 23-year-old is still growing and developing which is why he is appealing to the aforementioned teams but he will know he will not be the first choice striker for any of the interested outfits.