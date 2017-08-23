Juventus set to make move for Arsenal’s £35m defensive flop

Juventus are preparing to make a move for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi.

The German international has been linked with a move away from North London after failing to impress Arsene Wenger.

Mustafi, 25, has spent just a season with Arsenal having joining the club in a £35m deal from Valencia.

According to reports in the Daily Express, Italian champions Juventus are now monitoring the former Everton defender.

Juventus are in need of defensive reinforcements, having sold Leonardo Bonucci to rivals AC Milan.

Having sold Gabriel to Valencia, Wenger is willing to let Mustafi leave after the player failed to bond with team-mates.

Inter Milan have been linked with the defender, but are only interested in a loan deal. Man City defender Eliaquim Mangala also interests the Italian club.

Should Mustafi leave Arsenal, it will be the second time he has failed to settle in the Premier League.

Mustafi almost turned down the move last summer, after a spell with Everton.

“To be honest at the beginning I thought I was done with England,” Mustafi said.

“It was really frustrating and probably the worst time I had as a footballer. I didn’t want to go there again.”

“But then when it came down to making a decision to stay or leave, I thought I would only leave Valencia if I had the opportunity to go to England.”

“I was thankful that I had another opportunity to make a step forward by coming to Arsenal.”

“For the rest of my life, I don’t want to be patient anymore.”