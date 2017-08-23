Liverpool and Arsenal set to go head-to-head for 26-year-old Spanish star, player seeking regular first-team football

Real Madrid and Spain winger Lucas Vazquez has attracted interest from Premier League side Arsenal and Liverpool, with the player seeking regular first-team football, something Zinedine Zidane’s side have failed to provide for the midfielder, as reported by the Express.

26-year-old Vazquez started just twelve times in the league for Los Blancos last season, as Zidane’s side pipped rivals Barcelona their first La Liga title since 2012.

According to the Express, Vazquez has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu these past months, with stars such as Marcos Asensio and Isco being preferred over the winger by Zidane, with the player wanting to be playing regular first-team football, which is something the Spanish side cannot guarantee.

Due to this, Liverpool and Arsenal have both emerged as potential buyers for Vazquez according to Don Balon, with both sides eager to bolster their squads before the transfer window slams shut on August 31st.

Both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp are keen on securing a deal for Vazquez report the Express, with the Gunners boss viewing the winger as a replacement for Chilean Alexis Sanchez, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Should Vazquez end up leaving the Spanish capital this summer, it’ll be interest to see whether the Spaniard ends up in London or Merseyside as he looks to secure a first-team place in either of the Premier League sides.