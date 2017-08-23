Liverpool lining up £18m strike for World Cup winner as Van Dijk alternative

Liverpool boos Jurgen Klopp is reportedly lining up an £18m bid for Schalke defender Benedikt Höwedes, as hopes of a Virgil Van Dijk move grow ever slimmer.

Jürgen Klopp is interested in bringing former Schalke captain Benedikt Höwedes to the Premier League for €20m. Thoughts? ??? pic.twitter.com/jp2ri8isfk — DW Sports (@dw_sports) August 22, 2017

German sports outlet DW Sports stated on Tuesday via twitter that the Red’s boss is interested in the 29-year-old who was surprisingly recently demoted as club captain. Klopp is keen in bringing him in to reignite the centre-back partnership between the German and former Schalke team-mate Joel Matip, who arrived from Die Königsblauen last summer.

Speaking to Funke Sport, the Germany international admitted:

“I’ve said I won’t move within [Germany] and can picture a move abroad.”

He continued: “As of today, that point in time hasn’t come. I received offers from other clubs after the surprising demotion from captain.”

Howedes was part of the Germany squad that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Southampton are remaining stubborn in blocking a move from Liverpool for Van Dijk despite making it clear he wishes to join the Merseyside club, per The Mirror.

The paper says the Saints have signed centre-half Wesley Hoedt from Lazio, though, so could instigate an exit for the Holland international although it may not be to Liverpool.

With Southampton kicking up a fuss and Howedes open to a move abroad, it looks like Liverpool’s next bid will be sent in the direction of Germany, rather than the South coast.