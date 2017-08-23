Man City preparing second approach for former Premier League winner, £18M bid rejected already for 29-year-old star

Manchester City are lining up a second bid for West Brom and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, with the Manchester side having already had an £18M bid for the player rejected this summer, according to ESPN.

As reported by ESPN, Man City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager to add Evans, 29, to his squad before the window shuts in eight days time, with the Spaniard keen to bolster his defensive options for the coming season.

The chances of Evans making a return to Manchester are high report ESPN, with the player eager to make the switch, and West Brom boss Tony Pulis refusing to rule out the centre-back leaving the club this summer.

West Brom are reportedly reluctant to lose Evans write ESPN, who was made Baggies captain by Pulis this season, with the club aware about the player’s desire to secure a move to the Premier League giants.

Evans joined West Brom from City’s local rivals Manchester United in 2015, where he won a number of trophies including three Premier League title and two League Cups.

Should City manage to get a deal for Evans over the line, it’ll definitely add some defensive stability to City’s backline, which is something Guardiola’s side have certainly been lacking these past few seasons.