Man Utd and Arsenal prepare fresh move for €60m French wing sensation

Man Utd and Arsenal have been given fresh hope of signing Thomas Lemar.

Monaco had previously ruled out selling the winger, stating there will be “no more departures” this summer.

Yet according to the Sun, the French champions have now changed their stance on the player’s future.

Monaco have seen Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy sign for Manchester City, in addition to Timoue Bakayoko leaving for Chelsea this summer.

The club are now negotiating to sell Kylian Mbappe to PSG, with Brazilian winger Lucas Moura moving to Monaco.

Man Utd have previously been linked with a move for Moura, but the fresh developments will have alerted Jose Mourinho. The Man Utd manager has been linked with Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, but has been frustrated by the Italian club’s refusal to sell.

Lemar’s €60m fee is unlikely to deter Man Utd in their pursuit of the player.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains keen on signing Lemar, but accepts he will have to sell before he can buy.

Jack Wilshere, David Ospina, Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez, Calum Chambers and Mathieu Debuchy have all been linked with moves away from Arsenal ahead of the transfer window closing.

After losing 1-0 to Stoke at the weekend, Wenger stated he wasn’t happy with the size of the Arsenal squad.

“I expect to sell players. We have too many players. It is not manageable”, said Wenger.