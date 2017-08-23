Tottenham make enquiry for £23M-rated 24-year-old defender, club renew interest in Argentina star

Spurs have made an enquiry about the possibility of signing 24-year-old Ivory Coast and PSG defender Serge Aurier, with the French side reportedly willing to be asking for £23M for the right-back, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports have reported that the Premier League side should not face another trouble trying to agree personal terms for the defender, with the north London side also close to completing a move for Ajax defender Davison Sanchez.

Sky Sports report that Aurier could be sold be by PSG due to the former Ligue 1 champions’ need to meet UEFa’s Financial Fair Play rule this season, with the French club having already forked out a world-record fee for Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is eager to add another right full-back to his squad before the window close as write by Sky Sports, with the former Southampton boss having already used both Kieran Tripper and Kyle Walker-Peters in his side’s first two league games of the season.

As well as Aurier, Sky Sports say that Spurs are also interested in securing a deal for Argentina starlet Juan Foyth, who was a target for the north London side earlier in the summer, with the club being put off by the player’s high asking price.

Should Spurs manage to get a deal for Aurier over the line, it’ll definitely be signing that boosts the quality that Pochettino’s side possess, as they look to improve on the second place finish they secured last season.