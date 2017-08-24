AC Milan up interest in 28-year-old Chelsea stalwart, player’s exit from club almost guaranteed

AC Milan have reignited their interest in AWOL Chelsea forward Diego Costa, with the Italian side knowing that the player will eventually agree to leave the London club this summer, according to the Express.

Costa, 28, has already snubbed an offer from the Serie A side as he looks to force a move through to Spanish side Atletico Madrid, however the La Liga club aren’t able to sign anyone due to a transfer embargo, as per the Express.

This situation has left Costa’s future up in their air, with the Blues eager to recoup £50M for the Spaniard, with the player unwilling to move anywhere apart from Atletico, write the Express, with Milan hoping they can convince Costa to leave Antonio Conte’s side this summer and join them in Italy.

As reported Italian news outlet Corriere Dello Sport, Costa is almost certainly going to leave the west London club this summer, as the player is vying for a place in Spain’s squad for the 2018 World Cup next summer, with the striker not willing to sit on the sidelines for the next six months with next year’s World Cup looming.

Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes has already tried to convince his client to join Milan this summer, with the player rejecting the idea as he has his heart set on a move to Atletico, write the Express.

Should Costa leave the Blues this summer, it’ll be interesting to see what club the Spaniard decides to go to as he look to secure a place in La Roja’s World Cup squad for next summer.