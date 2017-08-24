Barcelona agree £45m fee for sensational Neymar replacement, player will only move if starting sport guaranteed

Barcelona have agreed a £45m fee with PSG’s Angel di Maria but the deal will only happen if the player gets the nod from Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde that he will be guaranteed a starting spot.

Sport reported on Wednesday that the French outfit have accepted an offer for the winger despite some bitterness between the two clubs since Neymar’s £198m world-record switch. After being one of the team’s superstar players last season, he is now cast into the shadow of the Brazilian and wants reassurances that he will be given first-team football.

The former Real Madrid man is keen to move away from the French capital after two seasons at the Parc des Prances. The Argentina international netted six times in 21 Ligue 1 games for PSG last season.

The Copa Del Rey holders have found it hard to find a replacement for the Neymar with numerous bids for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Nice’s Jean Seri and Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund all failing, per The Sun.

The Catalan club had their twitter account hacked yesterday as a fake announcement of a di Maria deal was written, before being swiftly removed.

Barcelona may have found a replacement for Brazil’s poster-boy but some quarters of the Nou Camp will not be too pleased the player is of Madrid descent.