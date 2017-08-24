Premier League survival: A look at how the newly-promoted teams will fare this season

Premier League clubs have once again embarked on a summer transfer spending spree, with over £1 billion already splashed out during this summer’s transfer window.

While the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are used to spending eye-watering amounts of money, it’s a whole new world for the newly-promoted teams.

Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town gained promotion from the Championship last season and they’ve all strengthen their squads in varying degrees this summer.

We take a look at the trio to gauge whether any of them can survive in the top flight.

Newcastle United

Things rarely run smoothly for too long at St James’ Park and this summer has seen the club try and shoot itself in the foot yet again.

Manager Rafa Benitez complained about the club’s transfer policy and his mood wasn’t helped when owner Mike Ashley claimed he didn’t have the funds available to compete with the big boys.

Benitez has signed six players, with winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich his most expensive buy at £10 million, but the Spaniard may need to use free spins online to boost his transfer kitty if Ashley has his way.

Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet has been identified as a possible addition, although Benitez is under pressure to sell players before investing in new recruits.

Two defeats in their opening two games against Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield haven’t helped the situation, and the Magpies could be in for a difficult season if Ashley doesn’t loosen the purse strings.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chris Hughton has had a busy summer as he tries to assemble a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Winger Jose Izquierdo arrived from Club Brugge for a club record £13.5m and midfielder Davy Propper was snapped up for £11.7m from PSV Eindhoven.

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was another notable addition from Valencia, but Albion have matched Newcastle by losing their opening two games against Manchester City and Leicester City.

Brighton lack quality in the centre-half department, with Shane Duffy in particular yet to convince he can make the step up from Championship level.

Hughton’s squad also looks short of firepower and, unless he addresses those issues before the window closes, Albion look set for a short stay in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

While Newcastle and Brighton have struggled to get to grips with the step up, David Wagner’s team have confounded expectations by winning both their games.

Town’s biggest summer signing Steve Mounie has made an immediate impact, with the former Montpelier striker scoring twice in a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Aaron Mooy has continued where he left off last season, bagging the winner in Huddersfield’s opening day victory over Newcastle.

The former Manchester City midfielder was a class act on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium last season and he looks an astute addition.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has done an excellent job at the club and Town currently appear to have the best chance of maintaining their Premier League status this term.