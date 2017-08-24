Who will finish in the Premier League’s top four this season? Man United, City, Chelsea and Everton assessed

Two games in, which four teams are most likely to be in the top four in England?

With two games played in this season’s Premier League, the top of the table doesn’t quite look like what fans might have expected.

Manchester United are currently top on goal difference, joined by Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion as the only sides with maximum points.

Watford round off the top four, but only United could realistically be expected to maintain their place amongst the Champions League spots as the season progresses.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has tried to play down talk of United being title favourites, but the ruthless way his side have dismantled West Ham United and Swansea City bodes well for their season.

The spine of United’s team is on a par with many of Mourinho’s previous title winning sides and the fact he generally enjoys success during his second year with a club should serve as a major warning to their rivals.

Nemanja Matic looks the ideal midfield partner for Paul Pogba, allowing the Frenchman the freedom to bomb forward and showcase his undoubted talents.

Romelu Lukaku has made a superb start to his United career, becoming only the fifth man to have scored in his first two Premier League appearances for the club.

However, Mourinho’s ability to make his teams hard to beat is what could set United apart this season, with centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones particularly impressive during the opening two games.

Mourinho will try and keep a lid on expectations, but United look a shoe-in for at least a top four spot this term.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has spent heavily this summer, splashing out over £200 million on Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Douglas Luiz.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez and Kylian Mbappe also linked to the club, it’s unlikely that simply finishing in the top four would satisfy the City hierarchy.

A common theme of Guardiola’s first season in charge was the number of teams who arrived at the Etihad Stadium happy to defend and leave with a point.

City were held to a draw seven times and their 41 points earned was only the sixth-best home record in the Premier League.

Their first home game this season saw Everton set out to frustrate City and the tactic worked as the Toffees recorded a 1-1 draw.

Guardiola’s team comfortably saw off Brighton in their opening game and with the probable addition of Sanchez to their ranks, a serious title challenge should not be out of the question.

Chelsea

Antonio Conte’s side got off to a shocking start to the season, losing 3-2 at home to Burnley and having two men sent off.

The uncertainty over Diego Costa’s future hasn’t helped matters, while Conte has been frustrated by what he feels has been a disappointing transfer window for the club.

Chelsea put all that to one side in their second game against Tottenham Hotspur, with Marcos Alonso’s fine double securing a deserved 2-1 success for the Blues.

Virgil van Dijk and Toby Alderweireld have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and the addition of either would cearly strengthen Conte’s defensive options.

Inter Milan’s Antonio Candreva could be a useful addition further forward and he would create plenty of chances for new striker Alvaro Morata.

With reinforcements to their squad almost certain to happen over the next couple of weeks, it would be unwise to back against Chelsea finishing in the top four.

Everton

Picking between Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham isn’t easy, but there are plenty of reasons to doubt the London duo’s top four credentials.

Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac are two impressive additions to the Gunners’ squad, but the feeling remains that Arsene Wenger hasn’t been active enough in the transfer market once again.

Tottenham deservedly finished runners-up last year and they have the players capable of challenging the top teams, but unless they can settle into playing their home games at Wembley they could find things more difficult this term.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has shelled out around £130 million this summer bringing in the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Wayne Rooney, and his team have started the campaign impressively.

Four points in the league and three victories in the Europa League equals Everton’s best start to a season since 1978/79.

Chelsea’s wantaway striker Costa has been linked with a move to Goodison Park and if Koeman can add that sort of player to his squad Everton could force their way into the top four.