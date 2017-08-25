Arsenal expected to top group after comfortable Europa League draw, Everton will face French heavyweight

After progressing through to the Europa League group-stages on Thursday night, Everton joined Arsenal in the draw for today’s groups.
The Gunners have been drawn alongside BATE Borisov, FC Koln and Red Star Belgrade, in a group that they will be expected to top.
Meanwhile the Toffees have found themselves amongst Lyon, Atalanta, and Apollon in Group E.
While Arsenal could face a tricky away trip to the notorious hard boys Red Star Belgrade, their group will be seen as the easiest of the two English clubs with the north London club not having far to travel at all in their away fixtures.
Everton however could struggle alongside French side Lyon but will still be expected to seal a top two position and progress through.
Everton fans right about now when they realise they got a tougher draw in the Europa League than Liverpool in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/JVCUYnogCW
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 25, 2017
While Everton will be the happier of the two sides to be taking part in the Europa League this year, Arsenal face their first season outside the Champions League since 1999/2000.
The draw comprised of 48 teams split into 12 groups of four. The top two from each group will qualify through to the knock-out stage.
The full list of the groups can be seen below:
Group A:
Villarreal
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Astana
Slavia Prague
Group B
Dynamo Kyiv
Young Boys
Partizan
Skenderbeu
Group C
Braga
Ludogorets
Hoffenheim
Istanbul BB
Group D
AC Milan
Austria Vienna
Rijeka
AEK Athens
Group E
Lyon
Everton
Atalanta
Apollon Limassol
Group F
Copenhagen
Lokomotiv Moscow
Sheriff
Zlin
Group G
Viktoria Plzen
Bordeaux
Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Lugano
Group H
Arsenal
BATE
Koln
Red Star Belgrade
Group I
Salzburg
Marseille
Vitoria
Konyaspor
Group J
Athletic Bilbao
Hertha Berlin
Zorya Luhansk
Ostersund
Group K
Lazio
Nice
Zulte-Waregem
Vitesse
Group L
Zenit
Real Sociedad
Rosenborg
Vardar
