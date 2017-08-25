Arsenal expected to top group after comfortable Europa League draw, Everton will face French heavyweight

After progressing through to the Europa League group-stages on Thursday night, Everton joined Arsenal in the draw for today’s groups.

The Gunners have been drawn alongside BATE Borisov, FC Koln and Red Star Belgrade, in a group that they will be expected to top.

Meanwhile the Toffees have found themselves amongst Lyon, Atalanta, and Apollon in Group E.

While Arsenal could face a tricky away trip to the notorious hard boys Red Star Belgrade, their group will be seen as the easiest of the two English clubs with the north London club not having far to travel at all in their away fixtures.

Everton however could struggle alongside French side Lyon but will still be expected to seal a top two position and progress through.

Everton fans right about now when they realise they got a tougher draw in the Europa League than Liverpool in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/JVCUYnogCW — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 25, 2017

While Everton will be the happier of the two sides to be taking part in the Europa League this year, Arsenal face their first season outside the Champions League since 1999/2000.

The draw comprised of 48 teams split into 12 groups of four. The top two from each group will qualify through to the knock-out stage.

The full list of the groups can be seen below:

Group A:

Villarreal

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Astana

Slavia Prague

Group B

Dynamo Kyiv

Young Boys

Partizan

Skenderbeu

Group C

Braga

Ludogorets

Hoffenheim

Istanbul BB

Group D

AC Milan

Austria Vienna

Rijeka

AEK Athens

Group E

Lyon

Everton

Atalanta

Apollon Limassol

Group F

Copenhagen

Lokomotiv Moscow

Sheriff

Zlin

Group G

Viktoria Plzen

Bordeaux

Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Lugano

Group H

Arsenal

BATE

Koln

Red Star Belgrade

Group I

Salzburg

Marseille

Vitoria

Konyaspor

Group J

Athletic Bilbao

Hertha Berlin

Zorya Luhansk

Ostersund

Group K

Lazio

Nice

Zulte-Waregem

Vitesse

Group L

Zenit

Real Sociedad

Rosenborg

Vardar