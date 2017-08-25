Arsenal make take-it-or-leave-it deal, final offer on table but £35m exit still feared

Arsenal have reportedly launched a final new contract offer for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain worth £180,000-a-week, which if he rejects, means he could be on the market.

The 24-year-old has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, and that in turn has sparked fears and speculation that he could move on this summer.

Arsene Wenger has been adamant that none of his key stars will be leaving before the transfer deadline next week, but his hand could be forced with Oxlade-Chamberlain.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners have now made their final contract offer to the England international, with a deal worth £180,000-a-week on the table. However, it’s added that the Arsenal ace is likely to turn it down, which in turn raises serious question marks about his future at the Emirates.

It’s claimed that if he were to reject it, Arsenal would then look to offload him rather than let him go for free in a year’s time, and that is music to the ears of Premier League champions Chelsea who have been heavily linked with a swoop for weeks.

The Mirror claim that Antonio Conte is ready to launch a £35m offer to land his target before the deadline passes next Thursday, and especially if this contract is rejected, it will surely open the door for that shock move to happen.

It’s noted that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s decision isn’t to do with money, but more so the progression of his career. Despite now steering clear of injuries and establishing himself as a key figure for Arsenal and Wenger, it seems he believes he’s better off elsewhere to further his development.

Whether or not he gets that and regular playing time elsewhere remains to be seen, but it will be a loss for Arsenal, particularly taking into consideration his form and versatility last season as well as to start this campaign too.