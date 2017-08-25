Bristol City v Aston Villa Live Stream – Watch Steve Bruce’s side in action at Ashton Gate

Friday football action from the Championship comes from Ashton Gate this evening as Bristol City take on Aston Villa, while Hull face Bolton in the other matchup (KO 19:45).

After a dismal start to the season, many people questioned Aston Villa and their ability to challenge from promotion.

An opening day draw was followed up by two disappointing defeats and things didn’t look too good for the big spending midlands club, with reports even questioning Steve Bruce’s future this early in the season.

However, they looked much better on Saturday, beating Norwich 4-2 to finally kick start their season and ease the pressure on their manager Steve Bruce. This Friday night they travel to Bristol City looking to make it two league wins in a row, three wins in total after their midweek 4-1 EFL Cup victory over Wigan.

Bristol City have done pretty much the opposite to Aston Villa, they were fantastic in their opening game but they haven’t been able to match that, drawing two and losing one of their last three league games.

They did have a great cup victory over Watford in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and will be looking to build on that this weekend when they return to league action.

The man who sparked the change at Aston Villa last weekend was Conor Hourihane and he should once again lead the line for the Villains this evening.

After not playing in the EFL Cup clash he should be raring to go here and will be looking to add to his goal tally after last week’s heroics.

With Bristol City not looking as good as they did at the start of the season, with two draws in their last two games it may be time to jump on the Aston Villa bandwagon and back the away win at a big looking price of 5/2.

The Villa looked a changed team last week after struggling at the start of the season, and should be able to build on that impressive performance.

Steve Bruce is expected to stick with the players that gave him that convincing win at home to Norwich last time out, which will mean another midfield start for last week’s hat-trick hero Conor Hourihane.

