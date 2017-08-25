Chelsea injury news: Fans outraged as star player could go on international duty

Eden Hazard will undergo a check-up on Monday ahead of Belgium’s international break despite not being fit enough to feature for Chelsea so far this season.

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has hinted on Twitter that Roberto Martinez is keen for Hazard to be a part of Belgium’s international plans next week despite not being fully fit.

Hazard has been tipped by many including Terreur to appear on Chelsea’s bench for an U23 clash tonight against Everton instead of appearing in the first team squad against Everton on Sunday.

Terreur went on to report that despite Chelsea’s concerns over the star’s fitness that Roberto Martinez is keen for Hazard to be a part of Belgium’s squad next week.

Roberto Martínez: “We have an incredible relationship with Chelsea. I don’t forsee any problems. We need Eden as a player and a human.” — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) August 25, 2017

The Metro have reported this summer that Antonio Conte is unlikely to rush the Belgian winger back from injury and would instead prefer Hazard to heal completely from the injury he sustained while on international duty with Belgium in the summer.

However, there has been speculation that Hazard was getting close to being fully fit again with the Mail yesterday reporting that the 26-year-old was this week taking part in speed and dribbling drills with the first team.

As to whether Hazard will join Belgium on international duty it remains to be seen. One thing that is for sure however is that Blues fans are certainly not welcoming the news.

