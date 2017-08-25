Divisive Sky Sports pundit believes Man United better without 28-goal Ibrahimovic

Paul Merson has stated that Manchester United are better without the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic, despite the Swede notching 28 goals for the Red Devils last season.

Another day, another controversial Merson opinion that may just make you want to put your head in your hands. Speaking on The Debate show on Sky Sports, Merson has stated that United are a much stronger outfit without Ibrahimovic in their ranks.

The ex-Arsenal star stated: “Manchester United are a better team without him in it, and they’ve got a better chance of winning the Premier League without him.”

Merson attributed much of this opinion to the fact that Ibrahimovic can have a tendency to slow up play. The pundit went on to suggest that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku are far more mobile strikers and will thus be far more effective in the United set-up.

Merson noted: “Last season Zlatan was good, but nobody else was. That doesn’t win you the Premier League, everybody has to be good. I just think he slowed the game down last season.”

Despite the pundit believing Ibrahimovic is not needed at United, the striker has reportedly gone on to take a 50 per cent pay cut in his wages. The Sun have reported that Ibrahimovic will have his wages slashed in half from last season’s £367,000-a-week.

With the Swede being an integral part of United’s squad last season registering 28 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, it remains to be seen whether the Sky pundit’s opinion will come to fruition.

Ibrahimovic is unlikely to return from injury any time soon so we will have to wait to see the impact that the striker has on the Red Devils this season. But one thing that is for sure is that Merson may have to sleep with one eye open when Zlatan gets wind of his controversial opinion.