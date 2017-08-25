€25m Tottenham target undergoes medical, second summer signing imminent

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier, with reports he underwent a medical on Thursday.

As per L’Equipe earlier this week, it was claimed that an agreement over a €25m transfer had been reached, paving the way for the 24-year-old to complete a move to London.

However, it was added in that report that his controversial off the pitch misdemeanours in the past are still leading to issues over obtaining permission to enter the UK, and so there was still work to be done to complete the deal.

It seems as though both parties are pressing ahead with the move though, as the Metro note that Aurier underwent a medical in Paris on Thursday and is set to join Tottenham imminently to join Davinson Sanchez as a summer recruit.

Having been pushed down the pecking order after the arrival of Dani Alves, the Ivory Coast international will likely welcome the chance to move on from the Ligue 1 giants, and a move to Tottenham will give him an important opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League and compete for trophies.

Coupled with the fact that Mauricio Pochettino is searching for a replacement for Kyle Walker after his £50m move to Manchester City this summer, as noted in the report, it seems to make sense for all parties to push this deal through.

Nevertheless, the fact that he’s undergoing his medical in Paris suggests that there is still a major hold-up in the process of getting him documentation to allow him to travel to the UK, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that can be sorted out before next Thursday’s transfer window deadline.