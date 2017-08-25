Huge Man Utd transfer boost, heartbreak for Arsenal in bid to sign £45m ace

Monaco star Thomas Lemar would reportedly prefer to join Man Utd rather than Arsenal, despite the Gunners being heavily linked with a move for months.

It doesn’t appear as though the 21-year-old will be leaving the Ligue 1 champions at all this summer, as after seeing several key members of their title-winning squad already leave, Monaco can ill-afford to see any more go through the exit door.

Arsene Wenger admitted as much in his press conference on Thursday, and if Lemar is to move on, it’s likely to be next summer.

According to The Sun, as per reporter Duncan Castles in the tweet below though, it seems as though the French international would favour a move to Old Trafford over the Emirates which will be a major blow to the Gunners.

Lemar was a key figure for Leonardo Jardim’s side last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he’s attracted interest from two Premier League giants, but it’s unclear at this stage as to whether Jose Mourinho will make a move for him next year and leave Wenger bitterly disappointed having tracked him all summer long.

Arsenal fans may find this one hard to believe too in truth given that the general feeling was that Lemar has been keen on a move to north London, but this latest report certainly does add intrigue and raises question marks over what may happen moving forward.