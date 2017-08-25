Liverpool injury news: Key ace to miss Arsenal clash, fears eased on midfielder

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to be without youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold for the clash with Arsenal at Anfield this weekend.

The 18-year-old has had an impressive start to the season as he’s taken his chance in the first team, but he may well be forced to sit out for this big clash.

Having picked up a dead leg in the win over Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualifier in midweek, the Liverpool Echo report that he could sit out against the Gunners to avoid aggravating the problem.

In turn, it’s suggested that Joe Gomez could get the nod to replace him, with Nathaniel Clyne still sidelined and Klopp restricted in terms of other options.

Meanwhile, there is some good news for Liverpool too ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter with Arsenal, as Emre Can will likely play despite being seen at the Spire Hospital on Thursday.

The German international is said to have continuous scans on a calf issue that troubled him last season, and so Liverpool will want to remain on top of that in order to avoid any costly setbacks as he continues to prove to be a fundamental part of Klopp’s side.

Further, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana already sidelined, the Reds can ill-afford to see any more players pick up injuries, and so the hope will be that Alexander Arnold will be back in top condition after the international break.