Liverpool transfer news: Reds snubbed by defender, exciting loan deal eyed as want away ace still desperate for exit

Liverpool have reportedly been snubbed by Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes who is instead in favour of a move to Juventus over the next week.

The 29-year-old is set to end a 16-year stint with the Bundesliga outfit, and reportedly had been ear-marked as a target by Jurgen Klopp as he looks to strengthen his backline at Anfield.

However, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, Howedes is now poised to join Juventus, while The Sun note that he had been a Liverpool target with the Reds now set to miss out.

The German stalwart’s versatility would also have undoubtedly been a key reason for interest from Merseyside, but it looks as though Klopp will have to consider other options over the next six days.

Meanwhile, The Sun also note that Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has emerged as a target for Liverpool, who are interested in taking him to Anfield on a season-long loan deal.

The Portuguese international struggled in his first season in Germany last year after making his breakthrough with Benfica and at Euro 2016, and it’s suggested that Liverpool see him as an alternative to long-term target Naby Keita.

With a whole host of European giants interested in him at various stages over the summer, it remains to be seen whether or not it’s Liverpool who successfully prise him away from Bavaria for a year.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have reported that Philippe Coutinho is still chasing a move to Barcelona, as he reportedly hopes that they haven’t given up on him despite nearing a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money deal.

After handing in a transfer request, it’s clear to see where Coutinho’s head is at. Sky suggest that a fourth bid from Barca worth £138m could arrive before the transfer deadline, with the Brazilian feeling extremely low having been denied his dream move to this point.

Time will tell if there is a breakthrough, but it’s difficult to see it for now given Liverpool’s stance has never wavered all summer.