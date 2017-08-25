Man Utd ace takes huge 50% pay cut on whopping £367k-a-week deal to return

Man Utd forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanted a move back to the club this summer and has got it, but he’s certainly on more favourable terms now for the club.

The 35-year-old left United earlier this summer after his contract expired, with a serious knee injury forcing the Red Devils to abandon plans to offer him an extension immediately after last season.

However, he has continued his recovery with the help of the club, notably using their facilities this summer for his rehabilitation, and it always seemed likely that he would return.

While that’s now been officially announced, The Sun have added details to the deal and revealed that Ibrahimovic has taken a major 50% pay cut on his wages to earn half of the £367,000-a-week that he was on previously.

It’s noted that he’s now signed a new one-year deal worth £180,000-a-week to stay at Old Trafford, as per the Sun, but time will tell how much of a prominent role he’ll have this time round with Romelu Lukaku signed this past summer to lead the line for Man Utd.

Further, it’s added that Ibrahimovic is likely to receive significantly more through bonuses, with many linked with his performances last season too. Having responded with 28 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions, he proved his worth and established himself as a key figure for United.

Whether or not he can do that again this season remains to be seen as he continues his recovery from that injury, but evidently Jose Mourinho believes that he can still play an important role, perhaps in helping the likes of Lukaku and the other young players to reach their potential and have the right approach to succeed.