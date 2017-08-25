West Ham on course to complete club-record £37.5m signing, Bilic confident deal will be done

Slaven Bilic remains confident that West Ham will complete a deal for Sporting Lisbon’s midfielder William Carvalho in what looks to a club-record deal.

The Guardian have reported that Bilic remains “quite confident” that a deal for the Portuguese Euro 2016 winner will be completed. However, the report notes that the two clubs are £5m apart in their valuation of the star. The Hammers’ latest offer of £32.5 million is said to be £5m short of Lisbon’s valuation which could lead the deal to increase to a proposed £37.5m if Sporting Lisbon’s wishes are met.

While the report suggests that West Ham could be eyeing a move for Sunderland’s Didier N’Dong as an alternative for Carvalho, Bilic went on to indicate that this would not be the case. “It’s too late for anything else, so no,” stated Bilic.

With West Ham already having completed a successful summer in the market it appears Carvalho will be the only additional signing to arrive at the London Stadium before the window closes.

The Portuguese powerhouse has been rated among some of the best European midfielders in the last few years and the report states that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked to the midfielder in the past.

Having been interested in Carvalho all summer Bilic believes the defensive midfielder will be integral to the team, “It’s the position we have been trying to do for a couple of seasons.”

While it looks to be a completed deal between West Ham and the Portuguese midfielder, the fee is yet to be agreed. The Hammers may just have to dig their hands a little deeper into their pockets if they want to complete this one.