AC Milan transfer news: €18m+ duo set for exits, Barcelona ace edges closer to move

AC Milan are reportedly hopeful of offloading both Gabriel Paletta and M’Baye Niang before next week’s transfer deadline.

The Rossoneri have added 11 new players to the squad this summer while shipping out a few too, but the focus in the next few days seems to be on trimming the group.

According to Calciomercato, Lazio have found an agreement with Milan over the signing of defender Paletta, and now it’s down to the two parties to reach a deal on personal terms.

Given the signings of Mateo Musacchio and Leonardo Bonucci this summer, Paletta has been deemed surplus to requirements, with Vincenzo Montella also having Alessio Romagnoli and Cristian Zapata to call upon.

It’s noted that the deal could include Keita Balde who has been linked with a move to Milan for weeks, but it remains to be seen if the Senegalese ace wants to move to the San Siro.

Meanwhile, La Stampa, as per MilanNews.it, report that Torino are ready to increase their bid for Niang, although it may well still be short of the €18m valuation placed on the winger by Milan.

Having frustrated for a number of years, coupled with the fact that Milan may consider other targets if sold, the 22-year-old looks to be on his way out.

Spartak Moscow had reportedly been willing to offer up to €23m for the winger, but it seems as though he isn’t keen on a move to Russia and so a reunion with Sinisa Mihajlovic looks to be the most likely scenario.

As for arrivals, Calciomercato report that Barcelona ace Rafinha is getting closer to a move to Milan, as the midfielder remains the first choice for CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

It’s suggested that the 24-year-old has signed off on a move to Milan, and so it now comes down to an agreement on a fee between the two clubs.