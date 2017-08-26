Arsenal set to cash in, £35m sale given green light in surprise exit

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell defender Shkodran Mustafi just 12 months after he signed for the Gunners, provided they can recoup his initial fee.

The German international impressed in the early part of last season, but a dip in form accompanied by injury problems saw him suffer as the campaign went on.

Nevertheless, it’s still a shock to see strong suggestions that he could move on, with The Mail reporting that Arsenal are seriously considering selling him, with Inter and Juventus both interested in the 25-year-old.

Further, it’s noted that Arsenal are keen to recoup as much of the £35m spent on him last summer, and so it would suggest that should either of the Italian giants bid close to that figure, then Mustafi may well find himself plying his trade in Italy before the deadline next week.

Arsenal have had their troubles in trimming the wage bill as Arsene Wenger has made no secret of the fact that he has to offload a few players before the deadline. His efforts have led to a great deal of frustration with players deemed surplus to requirements still at the club, and so perhaps he has to change tactics.

With plenty of competition for places at the back with Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal and Calum Chambers there to play in the middle, Wenger has options. However, having already sold Gabriel and now potentially Mustafi, he’s losing experienced and decent players.