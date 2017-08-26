Arsenal set to make late bid for 19-goal La Liga star, club to only make move should Alexis Sanchez leave next week

Arsenal are eyeing up a deal for 29-year-old, 19-goal Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, with the Gunners set to go through with their pursuit of the Frenchman should Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez leave the club this summer, according to Diario Gol.

Benzema, who scored 19 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos last season, with the Gunners ready to make a move for the France international should he find himself not wanted by Madrid president Florentino Perez, as reported Diario Gol.

As per Diario Gol, Madrid president Perez already has targets lined up should current number nine Benzema swap Madrid for London and secure a transfer to north London, where he will team up with France teammates Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud should he move to the Emirates.

Should Arsenal complete a sensational swoop for Madrid man Benzema, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether Gunners boss Arsene Wenger’s decides to go with him or new summer signing Alexandre Lacazette to lead the line for the north London club this season.