Arsenal transfer news: Fee agreed for defensive misfit, £35m auction underway

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a transfer fee with Watford over the signing of Kieran Gibbs, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on his way out too.

The 27-year-old has fallen further down the pecking order in recent times, with the summer signing of Sead Kolasinac undoubtedly the last straw.

In turn, according to Sky Sports, Watford have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign the left-back, although the figure hasn’t been revealed as of yet.

It’s noted that West Bromwich Albion had a £10m bid rejected last month, and so it can be assumed that it’s more than that as Arsenal have been pushing for £15m for the England international.

Gibbs will undoubtedly be disappointed to leave Arsenal having come through the youth system while making his debut back in 2007, but this is certainly the best move for both parties moving forward.

Meanwhile, The Mirror report that Arsenal are ready to start a £35m auction between Chelsea and Liverpool as it seems as though they’ve accepted that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be leaving the club.

It was reported on Friday that the versatile ace had rejected their latest contract offer worth £180,000-a-week, with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

In turn, it makes sense for the Gunners to cash in now rather than lose him for nothing in a year’s time if he doesn’t want to be at the club, as it has been reiterated that his decision is down to his own development and what’s best for his career rather than any financial issue.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to be dropped against Liverpool this weekend, and for a player who has missed a lot of playing time through injuries and has yet to fully reach his potential, Arsenal are arguably doing the right thing in offloading him now having put their best offer on the table and been snubbed.