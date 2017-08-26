Chelsea eyeing-up late £15M move for Premier League star, player very keen on reuniting with Conte

Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Spain and Swansea star Fernando Llorente this week, with the striker reportedly keen on a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, according to the Telegraph.

Llorente, 32, is still on of Blues boss Conte’s main targets going into the last week of the summer transfer window, with the west London club set to test the Swans’ resolve with a £15M bid for the player in the coming days, report the Telegraph.

As per the Telegraph, Llorente has worked under Conte previously, as the pair shared a time together during their stint at Serie A side Juventus, with it now being reported that Chelsea are considering making a move for the Spaniard.

Chelsea failed in their pursuit of the player in January, however Swansea manager Paul Clement is preparing himself for another approach as reported by the Telegraph, with the Welsh club set to replace the forward with Man City man Wilfried Bony should Llorente make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Should Chelsea go through with their interest in Llorente and end up making a move for the striker, it’ll be interesting to see if the Premier League champions will be able to get a deal for the player over the line before next week’s deadline.