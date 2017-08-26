English journalist claims Arsenal will accept £60M+ for 24-goal Sanchez, player attracting serious interest from Man City

English journalist Ian McGarry has claimed that Arsenal will sell Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City this summer should the Premier League side make a bid over £60M, as reported by the Express.

According to the Express, the Gunners are very keen to keep Sanchez at the club beyond this summer, with Arsene Wenger’s side eager for the player to sign a new deal despite the winger’s unwillingness to.

Gunners manager Wenger has confirmed that Sanchez is fit enough to take part in his side’s Premier League game against Liverpool this weekend, with Manchester City eager to sign the player with there being just six days left in the transfer window, report the Express.

As per the Express, journalist Ian McGarry has said that “A bid in excess of £60m would be enough” for City to secure a deal for Sanchez, who managed to score 24 goals in 38 league games for the north London side last season.

Should Man City test the Gunners’ resolve and bid £60M for Sanchez, it’ll be interesting to see whether Pep Guardiola’s side can get a deal over the line before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.