Liverpool and Chelsea target’s future in doubt, star’s talks with Arsenal boss prove unsuccessful as club attempt to keep £35M stalwart

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Arsenal future has remained uncertain following the England star’s talks recent with Arsene Wenger and Ivan Gazidis, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, has attracted interest from the Gunners’ Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, with the midfielder having less than a year left on his current contract at the north London club, according to the Evening Standard.

As per the Evening Standard, Oxlade-Chamberlain held talks with both Wenger and Gazidis this past week, with it being understood that the Gunners made an improved offer to try and persuade the England international to stay the club, with there being no initial indication that the player would extended his stay at the Emirates.

Chelsea are reported to be weighing up a £35M move for Oxlade-Chamberlain, however the Blues face competitions from rivals Liverpool in the race to sign the player, with both clubs facing the task of overcoming Arsenal boss Wenger’s reluctancy to sell the player who the Gunners manager described as being one the “big English players in the coming years”, report the Evening Standard.

Should Oxlade-Chamberlain end up leaving the Emirates this summer, it’ll be worthwhile seeing which one of Chelsea or Liverpool will be able to persuade the player to join their club.