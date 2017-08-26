Liverpool injury news: Klopp set for double boost, key duo tipped to face Arsenal

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday evening, and Jurgen Klopp could be handed a timely double injury boost for the showdown.

With Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Philippe Coutinho already missing, the German tactician will be desperate to avoid any other setbacks in his squad.

The international break will offer all clubs a chance to regroup, but according to freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Emre Can could both feature against Arsenal this weekend.

As seen on his injury table in the image below, the latest updates suggest that neither player has suffered anything serious and have been tipped to return to action on Sunday.

Further, he’s given them a 75% chance to feature, and so all that bodes well. Given he specialises in this area and has worked for several reputable media outlets, it’s worth giving plenty of weight to his opinion and sources and Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be delighted with the news.

Can has continued to play a fundamental role for Klopp to start the season, while Alexander-Arnold has stepped in to fill the void left by Clyne and has impressed.

In turn, having them both available for selection will be huge for the Reds as they look to continue to build some early momentum with an important win over a direct rival in the Gunners.