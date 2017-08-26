Man United 2-0 Leicester City player ratings: 5/10 for £90M man Lukaku as Leicester ‘keeper bags MOTM following fine display

Man United’s squad depth proved to be decisive in their win against Leicester City today, a two goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini secured all three points for the Red Devils this afternoon.

United had to wait until the 70th minute to find the opening against the Foxes at Old Trafford, as midfielder Henrik Mkhitaryan’s corner found the 19-year-old in the penalty area as the youngster applied the finish to score his first of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s side then made sure of the win 11 minutes later, after a shot from Jesse Lingard was deflected in via the legs on Belgian Fellaini to make sure United maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season.

The home side would’ve thought of themselves as unlucky to not have scored in the first half, as the Red Devils peppered the Leicester goal, only to find ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel in fine form to deny to United from taking a first half lead.

Mourinho’s side were then gifted a glorious chance to open the scoring early in the second half, after referee Michael Oliver have the home side a penalty following a handball from Foxes right-back Danny Simpson, however forward Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Red Devils for £90M earlier this summer according to Daily Mail, saw his penalty saved well from the in-form Schmeichel.

Leicester came close to bagging a consolation right at the death, as Welsh international Andy King looked certain to score, however a fine save from Spaniard David De Gea kept United’s clean sheet in tact.

For United, the result will come as a boost for the title chasers, as Mourinho’s side continue their more than impressive start to the Premier League this season.

For Leicester, positives will still be taken despite the disappointing result, as the Foxes’ solid defence managed to keep the home side out for more than two thirds of the match before they were finally broken down.

Man United player ratings: De Gea 7, Valencia 6, Bailly 7, Jones 6, Blind 6, Matic 6, Pogba 7, Mkhitaryan 6, Martial 6, Mata 6, Lukaku 5

Substitutes: Rashford 7, Fellaini 6, Lingard 6

Leicester: Schmeichel 8, Simpson 5, Morgan 6, Maguire 7, Fuchs 6, Mahrez 7, James 6, Ndidi 6, Albrighton 6, Vardy 6, Okazaki 5

Substitutes: Gray 6, King 6, Slimani N/A